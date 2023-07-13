Crews respond to injury crash Thursday morning in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to an injury crash Thursday morning in East Topeka.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday at S.E. 15th and Adams.

A Chevrolet Suburban sport utility vehicle crashed into a metal traffic light pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Two people from that vehicle were reported to have been taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

