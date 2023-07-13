Crews respond to injury crash Thursday morning in East Topeka

Crews were responding to an injury crash Thursday morning at S.E. 15th and Adams in East Topeka.
Crews were responding to an injury crash Thursday morning at S.E. 15th and Adams in East Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to an injury crash Thursday morning in East Topeka.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday at S.E. 15th and Adams.

A Chevrolet Suburban sport utility vehicle crashed into a metal traffic light pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Two people from that vehicle were reported to have been taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Signs of foul play found in Lawrence death investigation
30 years ago Randy Wheat Jr. had a dream to start his own business.
Salute Our Heroes: How Topeka businessman turned $500 into million-dollar company

Latest News

Marvon R. Tibbs
New name appears on Most Wanted list for robbery, drugs, weapons violations
Kansas Tourism: Events taking place the weekend of July 15th
Fort Riley
Fort Riley residents warned of scheduled mass power outage in late July
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 07-13-23