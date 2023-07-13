As Country Stampede nears, emergency services urge caution to dangerous heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the Country Stampede beginning Thursday, July 13, Shawnee Co. Emergency Management is asking all concert-goers to practice caution due to heat in the forecast.

“We are in a situation where we have dangerous heat that we’re facing,” Jake Henry of Shawnee Co. Emergency Management said. “Make sure that you have some some way to be connected, to get those alerts to monitor the weather before it gets here and have a plan in place and know where you’re gonna go.

Event coordinator Shelby Ebert says the Country Stampede will be prepared to keep people hydrated. “We will have water fill up stations will have misting stations for people to walk through to cool off,” Ebert said. “You can also bring in an insulated tumbler to bring in to fill up water. You can also bring in one sealed bottle of water per person when you come through the gates.”

Ebert and Henry are urging people to stay hydrated during the event, as well as limit caffeinated and alcoholic beverages. Henry also said to make sure to have a designated driver if you are planning on drinking alcohol.

To get weather or emergency alerts from the Country Stampede, text ‘Stampede23′ to 888-777.

