Avoid the Area: Motorcycle-car crash closes busy Manhattan road

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A collision between a motorcycle and a car has crews redirecting both east and westbound traffic on Claflin Rd. in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Claflin and Hylton Heights Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

RCPD said crews have redirected both east and westbound traffic as they continue to clear the scene.

No other details about the incident have been released yet.

