Amber Alert issued after mother took newborn from Phoenix hospital, officials say

Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.
Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for an infant who was allegedly taken by his mother in a duffel bag from an Arizona hospital.

According to Phoenix police, the 5-day-old boy, identified as Baby Santana, was last seen Wednesday at Valleywise Health Medical Center at around 11:45 a.m.

Authorities said the baby’s mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana, was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.

The newborn had a feeding tube attached and is in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Rosa Santana is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
Severe Storms This Evening
Severe Storms Expected This Evening
A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.
Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka

Latest News

Dismissed ESU professors file lawsuit to regain jobs, $75K
Dismissed ESU professors file lawsuit to regain jobs, $75K
The Topeka Police Department arrested Justin A. Ray, 18, and Benjamin T. Unrein, 19, both...
Two Topeka men arrested for March robbery
Country Stampede 2023
As Country Stampede nears, emergency services urge caution to dangerous heat
Country Stampede 2023
As Country Stampede nears, emergency services urge caution to dangerous heat
Shawnee County Parks + Rec posted on their Facebook and Twitter pages that Blaisdell Family...
Gage Park pool closed due to contamination