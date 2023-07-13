Aaron Douglas Art Fair to feature Topeka artist specializing in mandala dot style

FILE - Guests enjoy the Aaron Douglas Art Fair
FILE - Guests enjoy the Aaron Douglas Art Fair(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Aaron Douglas Art Fair will feature an artist from the Cpaital City who specializes in mandala dot style paintings.

The Aaron Douglas Art Fair Committee announced on Thursday, July 13, that Amy Allen has been named the featured artist for the 2023 fair. One of her dot paintings will serve as the fair’s representative art piece.

Officials noted that Allen is a local artist and is well-known for her mandala-like dot style. Her dot mandala sun will serve as the representative piece.

The Committee indicated that the fair will be held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. The public has been invited to celebrate Allen and meet her while they view the featured art piece, enjoy live music and participate in an open mic.

According to the Committee, 2023 will mark the 18th year of the event that celebrates diverse and emerging talent from around the area.

