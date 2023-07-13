3 hospitalized following failure to stop at NE Kan. highway junction stop sign

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT
MARSHALL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Failure to stop at a stop sign along a Northeast Kansas highway has put three people in the hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 36 and K-99 Highway - about a mile and a half south of Beattie - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2023 Toyota Rav4 driven by Ning Wang, 57, of Stillwater, Okla., had been headed south on K-99 as a 2023 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Daniel L. Broxterman, 72, of Seneca, had been headed east on Highway 36.

KHP noted that Wang failed to stop at a stop sign at the junction and collided with the passenger side of Broxterman’s truck.

Officials said the collision forced Wang’s SUV into the southeast ditch while Broxterman’s pickup landed in the north ditch.

KHP said Wang and her passenger, Naiqian Zhang, 76, of Manhattan, were both taken to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with suspected serious injuries. Broxterman was taken to Nemaha Valley Community Hospital also with suspected serious injuries.

KHP indicated that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

