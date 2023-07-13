$21 million in grant funds made available for ag producers, small businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $21 million in grant funds have been made available for agricultural producers and rural small businesses in the Sunflower State.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Kansas Rural Development Director Christy Davis announced on Thursday, July 13, that $21 million has been made available in technical assistance grants through the Rural Energy for America Program.

The USDA noted that the funds are meant to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses access funds for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements.

“These new grants can assist rural Kansas businesses navigate renewable energy systems and make their energy more affordable while boosting their independence,” Davis said. “These technical assistance grants will help provide hands-on support to farmers, ranchers and rural small business owners for systems, like wind and solar, and energy efficiency measures.

Officials indicated that those eligible for grant awards include state, Tribal or local governments, colleges and universities, electric cooperatives and utility companies as well as for-profit and non-profit organizations. The funds may be used to:

Help rural ag producers and small business owners apply for REAP funds.

Provide information on how business owners and ag producers can improve the energy efficiency of their operations and use renewable energy tech and resources.

Conduct required energy assessments and audits.

Help ag producers and small business owners plan, build or develop renewable energy or energy efficiency projects.

The USDA said priority will be given to applicants who propose to aid disadvantaged communities, those who pursue projects using underused tech and applicants who seek grants under $20,000.

