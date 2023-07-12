Wichita man federally charged for possession of sawed-off rifle

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 19-year-old has been federally charged for his ownership of a rifle that had been sawed down.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, July 12, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Trenton Espinoza, 19, of Wichita, on one count of making a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act. He was also charged with one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

Court documents indicated that Espinoza has been accused of cutting an Anderson Manufacturing rifle down to a length of less than 26 inches and to a barrel length of less than 16 inches.

Officials noted that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continues to investigate the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak prosecutes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.