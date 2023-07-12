Wednesday forecast: Extreme heat today, severe storms this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is the day to make sure you are staying weather aware with updates to the forecast through the day especially when it comes to the risk for severe weather late this afternoon into tonight. With the heat continuing, today will be the hottest so avoid extended periods of time outside.

Taking Action:

Today will likely be the hottest of the week so make sure you’re staying safe and following safe heat safety practices. Drink plenty of water, keep your pets in mind and adjust plans accordingly so you’re not spending an extended period of time outside during the afternoon hours.

There remains uncertainty on specific timing of when storms develop today with some models keeping it dry until 7pm while others have a few storms developing as early as 4pm. Whenever storms do develop severe weather is likely so make sure you are keeping an eye on the sky/radar and be close to a shelter if you need to take cover.

Even though the chance of storms exists all day Friday, it will not be a washout there will be a lot of dry time so no need to cancel outdoor plans but stay weather aware and have a Plan B.



The overall weather pattern is for the the extreme heat to stick around today and tomorrow and while it still remains hot Friday through the weekend it gets relatively cooler. It may not get quite as cool as what the forecast indicated earlier in the week as there still remains uncertainty but Friday through Monday looks to be the relatively cool period of the 8-10 day stretch. Rain chances still are expected to mainly occur between the 4pm-9am timeframe meaning most of the daytime hours will be dry.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Can’t rule out a few showers/storms clipping the Nebraska/Kansas border this morning otherwise we’ll keep an eye on isolated storms developing anytime after 4pm. Highs in the low-mid 90s near the Nebraska border with mid 90s to low 100s for most areas. Heat indices 100-112. Winds S/SE 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Severe storms this evening with a low chance of storms that may continue after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 90s for most areas (low 90s north with mid to upper 90s for many spots). Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Will keep a low chance of storms at times Thursday night through Friday night but most of this timeframe will be dry, not confident there will be a specific time where the rain chance will be high enough to be a concern. There’s also a possibility if it ends up being dry Friday with more sun, highs could get back in the mid-upper 90s.

This weekend will mainly be dry with a very low chance of rain from one model Saturday evening then again late Sunday afternoon but will keep it dry for now since it won’t amount to much if anything does develop.

Next week will lead to a low chance of rain Sunday night through Monday night with models differing on how quickly the extreme heat returns to the area so keep checking the forecast for updates on that detail.

Low risk for a brief severe storm near the Nebraska border this morning otherwise all hazards are possible with storms that develop this afternoon/evening including wind gusts greater than 75 mph and hail 2" in diameter or greater. Wouldn't be surprised if there was an 'enhanced' risk with later outlooks today. (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat (SPC/WIBW)

