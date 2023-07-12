WATCH: Sea otter menaces surfer, steals his board

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) - An aggressive sea otter attacked a California surfer, taking over his board, in an incident caught on video. Wildlife officials are now trying to capture the otter.

Video posted to Twitter shows a sea otter fearlessly biting then climbing on a surfer’s board Sunday. The surfer gets off the board, treading water in the Santa Cruz surfing area known as Steamer Lane.

“This is a dangerous sea otter, avoid it if at all possible!” wrote photographer Mark Woodward as he shared the video.

Over the weekend, the otter exhibited multiple instances of aggressive behavior toward surfers off Cowell Beach. Henry Michelle, a surfer who has been living in Santa Cruz for more than 20 years, says he saw the otter Monday night.

“This woman was yelling at a kid for hitting the otter, and the kid’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do. The thing’s trying to bite me.’ So, the kid was – I don’t think he was trying to hit it but trying to shoo it away,” Michelle said.

While the reason for this sea otter’s behavior is not clear, wildlife officials say aggressive behavior in female sea otters may be associated with hormonal surges or being fed by humans. (Source: Mark Woodward/Native Santa Cruz, KION via CNN)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the sea otter is a 5-year-old female, who is tagged and can be easily identified. They say there have been no confirmed reports that she has injured anyone, but officials are now trying to capture her.

“Due to the increasing public safety risk, a team from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Monterey Bay Aquarium trained in the capture and handling of sea otters has been deployed to attempt to capture and rehome her,” said wildlife officials in a statement.

Wildlife officials say the sea otter, who was born in captivity, has been on their radar for years. She was seen in the Santa Cruz area with the same unusual behavior last September. According to state wildlife officials, her mother was removed from the wild after exhibiting aggressive behavior toward people because the public had been feeding her.

While the reason for this sea otter’s behavior is not clear, wildlife officials say aggressive behavior in female sea otters may be associated with hormonal surges or being fed by humans.

David Ebert with the Moss Landing Marine Laboratories says it’s important for people to keep their distance from sea otters, especially those that are acting aggressively.

“Always be alert and aware of your surroundings there, and again, if you see a sea otter like this one and it approaches you, just move away from it. Definitely don’t try to engage it because it can definitely bite you. It can cause some injury to you,” he said.

Once the sea otter is captured, she will undergo evaluation by veterinary staff at Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Copyright 2023 KION via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.