Washburn University to offer enrollment event for incoming students

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will offer an enrollment event for incoming students.

Washburn University officials said prospective students have the opportunity to enroll at the university during a special enrollment event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. The event will provide an opportunity to complete a free application, choose a class schedule and win additional scholarships for the Fall 2023 semester. It it also open to returning students.

“Even though classes begin soon, it is never too late to make one of the most important decisions of your life,” said Dr. Alan Bearman, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success, Washburn University. “Washburn is passionate about providing opportunities to anyone who wishes to pursue a college education. What sets us apart is the support we offer students after enrollment to make sure their hard work turns into success.”

According to officials with Washburn University, the come-and-go event will take place in the Welcome Center of Morgan Hall, allowing incoming students to take care of several tasks associated with enrollment and registration while enjoying refreshments. They may apply for admission, if they have not already, and speak with an advisor, register for classes, learn about financial aid and explore campus life. Besides new scholarship opportunities at Washburn this fall, incoming students have the chance to win extra scholarship dollars through several drawings. Awards of up to $3,000 will be given.

Washburn University officials said registration for the event is not required, but incoming students are asked bring a copy of their transcripts. Questions about eh event may be directed to the Admissions Office at 785-670-1030 or admissions@washburn.edu. Bearman says it is designed to simplify what can appear to be a complicated process.

“A short investment of time on a Saturday can turn into a lifetime of rewards. We encourage potential students and their families to learn what Washburn is all about,” said Bearman.

