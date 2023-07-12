Valeo awards scholarships encouraging staff education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valeo Behavioral Health turned its attention inside Wednesday afternoon.

The Valeo Foundation awarded its annual staff scholarships. Six employees received nearly $10,000 total to continue their education.

The Foundation says helping their staff invest in themselves serves to make their organization and services better.

“They’re able to pour back into the Topeka community, especially to some of the most vulnerable population we have,” Valeo Foundation Board Member Misty Kruger said. “It’s super important to have that opportunity to continue their education so they can come work here at Valeo and continue to invest in the individuals we serve here.”

This is the sixth year the Valeo Foundation has granted staff scholarships.

