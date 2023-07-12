Turbulence aboard Allegiant flight injures 2 passengers, 2 flight attendants

Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane plunged nearly a mile during...
Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane plunged nearly a mile during severe turbulence Wednesday while flying from North Carolina to Florida, officials said.(WFTS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane plunged nearly a mile (1.6 kilometers) during severe turbulence Wednesday while flying from North Carolina to Florida, officials said.

The Allegiant flight was traveling from Asheville Regional Airport to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, where it landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power, the airline said in a statement. The plane was carrying 179 passengers and six crew members.

The Airbus A320 dropped about 5,000 feet (1,524 meters), from an elevation of about 18,000 feet (5,486 meters) to 13,000 feet (3,962 meters), in less than two minutes, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Airport paramedics met the plane to assess the four injured people, Allegiant said. They were taken to a nearby hospital, but officials didn’t immediately provide details about their injuries.

Allegiant said it was working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate.

Earlier this month, a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Sydney hit severe turbulence, injuring seven people on board. And last year, 20 people were hospitalized, with 11 seriously injured, after turbulence struck a Hawaiian Airlines plane flying from Phoenix to Honolulu.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
Severe Storms This Evening
Severe Storms Expected This Evening
A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.
Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka

Latest News

FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov....
Justice Department to challenge length of prison sentences for Rhodes and other Oath Keepers
Stormont Vail Health Manhattan Campus begins first services
National Day of the Cowboy will take place at the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan, Kan.
National Day of the Cowboy to grace Flint Hills Discovery Center
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility is open to the community at 10 a.m. on August 18.
Stormont Vail Health Manhattan Campus begins first services