Transgender veterans urge AG to turn his back on fight against gender markers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A coalition of veterans who identify as transgender, gender-diverse and allies have urged Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach to turn his back on his fight against gender markers.

The Transgender & Diverse Veterans of America Action Group penned a letter to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Tuesday, July 11, to oppose rules by the Kansas Department of Revenue. These rules seek to change government-issued documentation from a veteran’s “current and correct identification.”

The group warned that the changes to state law following the passage of Senate Bill 180 would have a devastating impact on veterans.

“Forcing them to change their official documents would be a form of state-sanctioned discrimination and would only serve to further stigmatize and marginalize them,” the coalition said.

The group also noted that the changes would be harmful to the physical and mental health of veterans who are transgender and gender-diverse. Being forced to change official documentation would only exacerbate the stress and anxiety veterans experience on a daily basis. This could lead to an increased risk of suicide, depression and other mental health conditions for already at-risk veterans.

“We understand that you are committed to enforcing the laws that are on the books, but we believe that this law is wrong,” TDVA said. “It is discriminatory, harmful and unnecessary. We urge you to find ways to help us get this law repealed.”

The group also urged Kobach to stand with transgender and gender-diverse veterans to ensure those who fought for our country, as well as others, continue to be treated with dignity and respect.

“This law does nothing but harm them, and it must be repealed,” the group concluded.

The letter follows a motion filed by the ACLU of Kansas to intervene in the enforcement of Senate Bill 180, which Kobach and Governor Laura Kelly have grappled over since it was passed. A judge recently ordered a temporary order to force the Kansas Department of Revenue to comply with Kobach’s demands.

The Attorney General also filed his own lawsuit after Gov. Kelly publicly ordered state agencies to ignore SB 180 and to continue to follow pre-existing policies. However, Kobach said he viewed the bill as “codifying biological truth in Kansas law.”

