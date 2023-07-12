Topeka Teamsters hold practice picket line as contract negotiations reach stalemate

By Callie Holthaus
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - UPS Teamsters formed a practice picket line Wednesday morning to raise awareness of workers demands amidst contract negotiations with UPS.

Matthew Hall, secretary treasurer for the Topeka Teamsters, says they wanted to make sure workers voices were being heard.

“We were making sure that people’s voices were heard and people were practicing in case UPS doesn’t come back to the table with economic improvements these workers deserve.”

Negotiations began earlier this year in April, the Teamsters have since stepped away from the negotiating table.

In a statement on UPS’s website, the company urges them to return so two can continue making progress on reaching an agreement.

If the two are unable to reach an agreement by August 1st, when the current contract expires, UPS Teamsters do plan to strike. However, in a statement to 13 News UPS says it does plan to reach an agreement by that expiration date.

“We hope there’s a fair contract,” says Hall. “We hope there’s no work stoppage but we’re prepared to stand strong for the wages these workers deserve.”

He says workers want economic improvements in the new contract, which would include increased wages and better working conditions. The Teamsters have not accepted previous contract proposals made by UPS.

“They want good wages and they want to make sure they can make a living to provide for their family,” says Hall. “And they want fairly compensated for the work they do because they work hard, and they put in long hours in tons of hard conditions and they deserve good wages.”

UPS maintains an optimistic outlook on upcoming negotiations, giving 13 News the following statement directly:

“We have made steady progress in our negotiations with the Teamsters on a wide array of issues. Even so, we are not surprised to see some union members making their voices heard. We plan and expect to reach agreement on a new contract before the end of July that is a win for our employees, our company and customers, and the union.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

