Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is now without a permanent city manager.

The governing body came out of a two-hour executive session following Tuesday night’s council meeting, added the vote to their agenda, and unanimously voted to terminate Wade.

Wade went on leave June 6, with no explanation given in the time since.

Richard Neinstedt has served as acting city manager in Wade’s place. He was formally designated as the interim city manager following the termination.

The meeting was then concluded. The governing body comes out of the executive session at 3:49:23 in the stream below.

This is an ongoing story. More details will be provided as they are received.

