Teen defensive driving program set to make annual pit stop in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A defensive driving program for teens is set to make its annual pits stop in the Capital City at the Stormont Vail Events Center with free slots still available.

Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe, an organization dedicated to safe driving, says that it is set to make its annual stop in Topeka the weekend of July 29 and 30 at the Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr.

Officials noted that spots are still available for local teens to fill for free.

B.R.A.K.E.S. indicated that car crashes are among the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S. Meanwhile, graduates of this course are 64% less likely to get into a crash within three years of course completion.

With vehicles provided by KIA Motors, the organization said teens will be given extensive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers, including current and former law enforcement officials and professional racing drivers. This teaches teens and parents how to be safer on the road.

Officials said exercises will include distracted driving awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance, drop-wheel or off-road recovery and car control and skid recovery.

Part of the program has been funded by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

