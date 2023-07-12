Stormont Vail Health Manhattan Campus begins first services

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health Manhattan Campus opened with its first service today.

The Stormont Vail Manhattan Campus will house primary care, specialty medicine, lab, imaging, and other services and amenities. The 80,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to enhancing patient and visitor experience by providing healthcare services close to home in one innovative and welcoming building. To continue providing quality care, services in Manhattan will gradually move from the current clinic spaces to the new facility over the next several weeks; the first being Digestive Health Services.

“So as this Manhattan Campus opens there’s a multitude of services that are going to be here one of the biggest benefits is having us all under one roof we are pulling in cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, rotating providers, and of course primary care here being able to serve you essentially in a one-stop shop,” said Dr. Ryan Vonderhorst, primary care physician.

The following service’s opening dates are:

• Cardiology, Neurology, Behavioral Health – July 13

• Ultrasound – July 17 • Stress testing and other Nuclear Medicine services – July 18

• Lab and X-Ray – July 18

• Primary Care (Family and Internal Medicine) – July 19

• CT, Mammography, & DEXA – July 31

The following comprehensive list includes all services that patients can receive at the Stormont Vail Health Manhattan Campus beginning on July 31, 2023: Allergy, Asthma, Immunology, Behavioral Health, Cardiology, Digestive Health, Electrophysiology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease, Interventional Cardiology, Laboratory, Nuclear Medicine, Nephrology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Primary Care, Vein Clinic, Weight Management, and Diagnostic & Imaging.

Patients can expect an efficient and enhanced experience when they arrive for appointments. They will check in at a kiosk or at the main registration desk in the 1st-floor lobby and be directed from there. Stormont Vail Health offers high quality, compassionate care, and cutting-edge technology to the community – high touch and high tech.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility is open to the community at 10 a.m. on August 18.

