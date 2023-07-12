Stew Burke wants to elevate K-State women’s golf

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 Sports got to meet Kansas State’s new women’s golf head coach.

Burke was with the program in 2014 to 2016 which then led him to USC as an associate head coach for three seasons. He comes over after a four year stint as head coach at Tulane, coming off the AAC Coach of the Year award.

Burke takes over for Kristi Knight who served as head coach for nearly 30 years. Burke says his goal now is to elevate the program even more after Knight paved the way for their success.

”When somebody new comes in, there’s always going to be change,” Burke said. “You pick up a little bit from everywhere you’ve been. I certainly learned being the head coach myself. some mistakes are made and you learn from that for the future. The big thing here is, we want young ladies that want to play at the next level, we want young ladies who are super competitive and they want to play on the LPGA Tour because that’s what we’re going to do here. We’re going to have a program where players are going to be developed.”

According to K-State Athletics, Burke helped raise the Wildcats’ Golf stat ranking from No. 105 into the top 40 as they tallied three team victories and four individual crowns. K-State also posted its top two stroke average marks in school history with Burke on staff with the 2014-15 squad setting the record at 297.30 followed closely by the 2015-16 team at 297.31.

Burke signed a five-year deal that will have him in Manhattan for the foreseeable future.

