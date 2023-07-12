Shooting incident leads officials to find stolen gun, one arrested

Troy Chambers
Troy Chambers(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested after a shooting incident in Southwest Topeka led officials to discover the gun had allegedly been stolen.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, officials were called to the 5200 block of SW 23rd St. with reports of a man shooting a gun.

When officials arrived, they found a man, later identified as Troy M. Chambers, 45, of Topeka, had shot a firearm near several homes in the area. The firearm was later found to be stolen.

Chambers was later arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Criminal discharge of a firearm - recklessly at an occupied dwelling
  • Criminal use of weapons - possession of a firearm by a person convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence
  • Possession of stolen property - firearm worth less than $25,000

As of Wednesday, Chambers remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set yet.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Officials did not indicate any damage was sustained as a result of the incident either.

