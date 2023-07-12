Shawnee Co. Fair ready for annual run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Among our great summer traditions are the county fairs held all around the area.

The Shawnee County Fair is about to kick off. Reigning 4-H queen and king, Elizabeth Poling and Daniel Biggs, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details. Elizabeth and Daniel have spent the past year promoting 4-H and the fair to the community.

The fair begins July 14 to 16 with horse show activities, plus some fashion, clothing and photography judging. The rest of the fair will be held July 20 to 23, with 4-H participants showing off their work to judges, and open competitions also taking place.

In addition to project judging, a free concert by The Bash is set for 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 21; a cornhole tournament takes place 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and the 4-H seniors will be honored at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, followed by crowning of the new 4-H king and queen.

Find the full schedule of activities at https://www.shawneecountyfairtopeka.com/.

