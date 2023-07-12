Shawnee Co. Fair ready for annual run

Reigning Shawnee Co. 4-H queen and king, Elizabeth Poling and Daniel Biggs, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the upcoming county fair.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Among our great summer traditions are the county fairs held all around the area.

The Shawnee County Fair is about to kick off. Reigning 4-H queen and king, Elizabeth Poling and Daniel Biggs, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details. Elizabeth and Daniel have spent the past year promoting 4-H and the fair to the community.

The fair begins July 14 to 16 with horse show activities, plus some fashion, clothing and photography judging. The rest of the fair will be held July 20 to 23, with 4-H participants showing off their work to judges, and open competitions also taking place.

In addition to project judging, a free concert by The Bash is set for 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 21; a cornhole tournament takes place 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and the 4-H seniors will be honored at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, followed by crowning of the new 4-H king and queen.

Find the full schedule of activities at https://www.shawneecountyfairtopeka.com/.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.
Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka
Severe Storms This Evening
Severe Storms Expected This Evening

Latest News

UPS Teamsters formed a practice picket line Wednesday morning to raise awareness of workers...
Topeka Teamsters hold practice picket line as contract negotiations reach stalemate
Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated an occupant of the residence, Kim L. Salzman,...
Melvern woman arrested for meth, marijuana following narcotics search warrant
Daniel Biggs and Elizabeth Poling are the current Shawnee Co. 4-H King and Queen.
Shawnee Co. Fair ready for annual run
Sen. Arthur Capper serves cake and ice cream at one of his community birthday parties in this...
Capper Foundation celebrates birthday of founder by following tradition