Salute Our Heroes: How Topeka businessman turned $500 into million-dollar company

He said his motivation comes from wanting to be able to provide for his family.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 30 years ago Randy Wheat Jr. had a dream to start his own business.

“I started this business all by myself with $500 with a vision to see how far I can go with it. It was a dream, and I took the dream, took $500 and I did very, very well for myself,” said Wheat.

Three decades later, Randy’s company, Haus Janitorial Service, has grown from the ground up and continues to expand its services.

“We clean carpets, we clean furniture, we do water restoration. We cut grass and we got a few houses that we own,” Wheat said.

Despite all of his entrepreneurial success, Randy doesn’t rest on his laurels.

“I work 7 days a week. I work just like a regular employee everyday... cause I can’t sit at home, I’m involved with my business. I like to be involved with everything. Every job that we do, I’m there doing it.”

When he’s not busy working, you can probably find Randy volunteering around Topeka.

“I do Harvesters at our church, I play Santa Claus for our Topeka Family & Friends Juneteenth, I do community Thanksgiving dinner I’m a big sponsor of community Thanksgiving dinner. I’ve been doing that all my life.”

Randy’s grit and determination has been recognized by community leaders.

“I was honored at City Council. They considered February 14th ‘Haus Day’. I got nominated from the City and the County.”

He said his motivation comes from wanting to be able to provide for his family.

“I got a lot of people who depend on me and I take care of those people. My mom and my dad, and that keeps me motivated everyday.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Mo. woman arrested after open alcohol, meth found during traffic stop
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest
David R. Hutchinson
Man who refused to leave Topeka business found to have arrest warrant
Left, Alisha Dawn Swiger, 36, of Independence, Mo.. Right, Tanisha Liane Flournoy, 38, of...
Two Kansas City area women arrested on felony charges
A state-court judge on Monday ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the...
A judge has ordered Kansas to stop changing trans people’s sex listing on their driver’s licenses

Latest News

Alexandria, 14 years old; Mar'Quavion, 11 years old; and Jared, 13 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Alexandria, Jared, and Mar’Quavion
Joshua Gaumer of Topeka is an award winning piano prodigy. He’s been studying piano since age...
Good Kid - Piano Prodigy Joshua Gaumer
Gering said he got into this career to serve the public.
Salute Our Heroes: Assistant Director of EMS loves his career of helping those in need
Riley, 11 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Riley