Salute Our Heroes: How Topeka businessman turned $500 into million-dollar company

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 30 years ago Randy Wheat Jr. had a dream to start his own business.

“I started this business all by myself with $500 with a vision to see how far I can go with it. It was a dream, and I took the dream, took $500 and I did very, very well for myself,” said Wheat.

Three decades later, Randy’s company, Haus Janitorial Service, has grown from the ground up and continues to expand its services.

“We clean carpets, we clean furniture, we do water restoration. We cut grass and we got a few houses that we own,” Wheat said.

Despite all of his entrepreneurial success, Randy doesn’t rest on his laurels.

“I work 7 days a week. I work just like a regular employee everyday... cause I can’t sit at home, I’m involved with my business. I like to be involved with everything. Every job that we do, I’m there doing it.”

When he’s not busy working, you can probably find Randy volunteering around Topeka.

“I do Harvesters at our church, I play Santa Claus for our Topeka Family & Friends Juneteenth, I do community Thanksgiving dinner I’m a big sponsor of community Thanksgiving dinner. I’ve been doing that all my life.”

Randy’s grit and determination has been recognized by community leaders.

“I was honored at City Council. They considered February 14th ‘Haus Day’. I got nominated from the City and the County.”

He said his motivation comes from wanting to be able to provide for his family.

“I got a lot of people who depend on me and I take care of those people. My mom and my dad, and that keeps me motivated everyday.”

