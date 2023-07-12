Riley County First Responders join together for active training

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) and emergency personnel from the Manhattan Fire Department (MFD), Riley County EMS, and other emergency service partners participated in a joint active violence training exercise at Amanda Arnold Elementary School.

The training focused on streamlining interagency cooperation during crisis situations. They want to make sure they’re ready to work together if a crisis ever arises.

“We’re training for the unthinkable gosh forbid something like this were to happen in Manhattan or Riley County but I feel confident saying that all the personnel involved are prepared they know how to respond. Police are number one goal as law enforcement is to obviously mitigate or apprehend a threat,” said Lt. Time Schuck, RCPD.

The training occurs every year at a different USD 383 school. EMS arrive on the scene prepared for everything to come their way.

“So the lessons we learn in this exercise can be applied to car wrecks, to tornados, to storms, to any kind of other event that involves all of us working well together so we get a tremendous amount of value being able to do this every year kind of reestablish relationships refamiliarize ourselves with not only our own response plans but the response practices of our partners in the community,” said Josh Gering, assistant director of Riley County EMS.

Effective communication and cooperation is critical to save as many lives as possible.

“It is extremely critical, we see each other on scenes, and we work different scenes with different agencies at different times but being able to have everybody in the same training getting the same effect day after day is paramount for our growth as agencies and being able to demonstrate the skills we practice on individually but bring them all together is paramount for the response we have here in the city of Manhattan,” said Mark Whitehair, battalion chief of MFD.

“Every responder wears a different hat so my hat says EMS, fire says fire, police says pd, and so we all carry priorities based on our hat based on our training our experience, and the hat we’re wearing but I think it’s nice here it seems like everybody not only understands but respects and prioritizes everybody else’s hat so we work very well together prioritize well together and I think we respond very well together,” said Gering.

The training wraps up tomorrow.

