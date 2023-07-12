Report finds Kansas walks the middle ground when it comes to at-risk youth

FILE
FILE(none)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas continues to walk the middle ground, even when it comes to at-risk youth.

With 16% of young Americans facing greater risk of poverty and violence as they report not working or being in school, personal finance website WalletHub.com announced on Tuesday, July 11, that it has released its report on 2023′s States with the Most At-Risk Youth.

To find where young Americans fare better than others in their age group, especially in a year made stressful by inflation, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across indicators of youth risk. Data sets ranged from the share of disconnected youth to the labor force participation rate among youth to the youth poverty rate.

Source: WalletHub

Oklahoma was found to have the most at-risk youth in the region as it ranked 10th overall with a total score of 55.43. It ranked 9th for education and employment risks and 21st for health risks. It also had the third-highest percentage of youth without a high school diploma.

Colorado ranked 22nd overall with a total score of 46.1. It ranked 21st for education and employment risks and 26th for health risks. The state also had the third-lowest percentage of overweight and obese youth.

Missouri ranked 24th overall with a total score of 45.58. The state ranked 29th for education and employment risks and 18th for health risks.

Kansas was found to tow the middle ground once again as it ranked 27th overall with a total score of 44.08. The Sunflower State ranked 36th for education and employment risks and 15th for health risks.

Lastly, Nebraska ranked 38th overall with a total score of 37.69. It ranked 33rd for education and employment risks and 45th for health risks. The state also tied with Massachusetts for having the third-lowest percentage of disconnected youth.

The report found the states with the most at-risk youth include:

  1. Louisiana
  2. Mississippi
  3. West Virginia
  4. Alaska
  5. New Mexico

The report found the states with the least at-risk youth include:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. New Hampshire
  3. New Jersey
  4. Utah
  5. Virginia

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.
Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest
Bath and Body Works said they will hold its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on...
Bath and Body Works to open new location with ribbon cutting
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated

Latest News

FILE
Two drivers hospitalized after axle, tire detach from semi on I-35
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a...
Transgender veterans urge AG to turn his back on fight against gender markers
Oz Museum uses grant to add new interactive exhibit
13 NEWS This Morning Club 07-12-23