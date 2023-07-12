Report finds Kansas walks the middle ground when it comes to at-risk youth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas continues to walk the middle ground, even when it comes to at-risk youth.

With 16% of young Americans facing greater risk of poverty and violence as they report not working or being in school, personal finance website WalletHub.com announced on Tuesday, July 11, that it has released its report on 2023′s States with the Most At-Risk Youth.

To find where young Americans fare better than others in their age group, especially in a year made stressful by inflation, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across indicators of youth risk. Data sets ranged from the share of disconnected youth to the labor force participation rate among youth to the youth poverty rate.

Oklahoma was found to have the most at-risk youth in the region as it ranked 10th overall with a total score of 55.43. It ranked 9th for education and employment risks and 21st for health risks. It also had the third-highest percentage of youth without a high school diploma.

Colorado ranked 22nd overall with a total score of 46.1. It ranked 21st for education and employment risks and 26th for health risks. The state also had the third-lowest percentage of overweight and obese youth.

Missouri ranked 24th overall with a total score of 45.58. The state ranked 29th for education and employment risks and 18th for health risks.

Kansas was found to tow the middle ground once again as it ranked 27th overall with a total score of 44.08. The Sunflower State ranked 36th for education and employment risks and 15th for health risks.

Lastly, Nebraska ranked 38th overall with a total score of 37.69. It ranked 33rd for education and employment risks and 45th for health risks. The state also tied with Massachusetts for having the third-lowest percentage of disconnected youth.

The report found the states with the most at-risk youth include:

Louisiana Mississippi West Virginia Alaska New Mexico

The report found the states with the least at-risk youth include:

Massachusetts New Hampshire New Jersey Utah Virginia

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

