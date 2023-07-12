RCPD searches for man who never returned borrowed vehicle

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for a man who never returned a vehicle he borrowed from a victim he knew.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, officials were called to the 400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of a missing vehicle.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old man who reported a man he let drive his red 2016 Hyundai Veloster never returned the vehicle.

RCPD said it filed a report for criminal deprivation of property. Officials did not list how much the crime cost the victim. Officials also did not identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

