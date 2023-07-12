Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House

A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of...
A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The driver initially indicated they would stop, but then accelerated away, the statement said.

The driver sped through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk of the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue. One man who was struck by the car died at an area hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.
Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka
Severe Storms This Evening
Severe Storms Expected This Evening

Latest News

UPS Teamsters formed a practice picket line Wednesday morning to raise awareness of workers...
Topeka Teamsters hold practice picket line as contract negotiations reach stalemate
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Global Black Economic Forum as part of Essence Fest...
Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate
Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated an occupant of the residence, Kim L. Salzman,...
Melvern woman arrested for meth, marijuana following narcotics search warrant
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
Daniel Biggs and Elizabeth Poling are the current Shawnee Co. 4-H King and Queen.
Shawnee Co. Fair ready for annual run