Paratrooper reenactors bring historic WWII plane to life at Combat Air Museum

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Combat Air Museum welcomed a historic World War II plane Monday. Two groups of passionate reenactors have followed to bring the exhibit to life.

Airborne Division, Dog Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment Reenactors and the 82nd Airborne Division, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment Reenactors both visited the museum Wednesday. They set up to show people how the paratroopers operated on planes like the historic ‘That’s All, Brother’ housed at the museum this week.

“We’re there to make it more real, to answer questions, and just to help educate the people who come to see the aircraft,” Reenactor Jason Drinkard said. “We’re here to enhance the experience for everyone that comes out to the plane.”

‘That’s All, Brother’ is open for tours and flights at the Combat Air Museum through the end of Thursday.

