Operation Homefront distributes backpacks, supplies to help nearly 500 Kansas military kids

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - National nonprofit Operation Homefront, with the support of Southern New Hampshire University, Dollar Tree, Kellogg’s, and local partners, distributed 460 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to local military children at the Ogden Community Center as part of their 16th annual Back-to-School Brigade.

The Back-to-School Brigade program helps alleviate the costs of school supplies during what can be a financially stressful season. While everyone is feeling the pinch of inflation, new reports, including this one by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, show that military families are being disproportionately impacted. Frequent deployments and changes in station bring overwhelming transition to new communities, new schools, and new careers. This along with inflation and tightened budgets takes a huge toll on military families. The program ensures military children have the resources they need to succeed in school while easing the financial burden felt by their parents.

”We want people to be successful and thriving in their community. We are also just so grateful for their service and for the families, it’s an opportunity to not have to decide do I buy school supplies, do I buy groceries, it’s just a financial relief for them.” said Sarah Cheesman, Senior Area Manager for Operation Homefront.

This year, Operation Homefront aims to distribute its 550,000th backpack since the program began in 2008, saving families more than $60 million in back-to-school expenses.

