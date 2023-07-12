Officials warn hail, high winds possible with expected severe storms

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have warned that hail and high winds are possible with severe storms expected to pop up in and around the Capital City.

The Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center says at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, that the county, as well as much of East-Central Kansas will see severe storms. These storms are expected to pop up around 4 p.m. and last into the late evening hours.

Officials noted that part of Shawnee Co. is listed in the Enhanced Outlook which has been issued for counties to both the east and the south.

Shawnee Co. EOC said it will continue to watch the storms mid-afternoon into the evening as well as the National Weather Service. There is enough energy, as well as heat, for severe storms to develop.

According to officials, these storms will initially have the capability to produce hail up with a diameter of 2 or more inches as well as 75+ mph winds. The likelihood of a tornado is low, but cannot be ruled out.

Officials indicated that storms are expected to develop around and over the Capital City through sunset which will then move southeast.

Shawnee Co. EOC noted that a heat advisory also remains in effect through 8 p.m. as heat indices are expected to reach between 104 and 112 degrees.

Officials have given the following tips to stay safe throughout the afternoon and evening: "

  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
  • Management and organizers of all events should ensure at least two sources of reliable public warning information related to the potential for severe weather that may impact venues are available.
  • Monitor the weather frequently to increase readiness, especially for those outdoor activities scheduled. Review sheltering plans and have at least two ways to receive warnings.

Officials noted that those traveling should plan and be prepared for the risk of quickly developing storms that could have devastating potential.

