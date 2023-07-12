Officials investigate dead body found near downtown Lawrence

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department(LKPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials were called to investigate after a dead body was found near downtown Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, officials were called to the area of 6th and Vermont St. with reports of a dead body.

When officials arrived, they said they found a man on the ground near trees northwest of the intersection. He was confirmed to be deceased.

LPD indicated that as of 12 p.m., crime scene investigators remain at the scene for processing. More information will be released once that process is complete.

Officials said more information will be provided once it is available.

