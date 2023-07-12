Officers take several into custody Wednesday morning in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several people were taken into custody late Wednesday morning in west-central Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. near S.W. 10th and Summit Ave.

Topeka police told 13 NEWS at the scene that several people who were being sought had been located and taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

It wasn’t immediately known why the people were being sought or if any of the individuals had been arrested.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

