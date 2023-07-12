Nienstedt named Interim City Manager following Wade’s untimely departure

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with the City of Topeka have named a new Interim City Manager following the untimely departure of Steve Wade.

Following Tuesday night’s announcement that City Manager Steve Wade had been let go, officials with the City of Topeka say Richard Nienstedt will serve as the Interim City Manager.

In the coming weeks, officials said the governing body is expected to discuss how to best proceed. No timeline has been established for the hiring of a new City Manager.

Officials have not released the reason for Wade’s untimely departure.

