Netawaka man arrested, accused of rape, circulating sexual media

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Netawaka man is behind bars as he stands accused of raping a victim who was physically powerless and circulating sexual media without consent.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on July 2, officials received a report about sex crimes that were allegedly perpetrated in the Capital City.

Officials said that throughout the investigation, the suspect was identified as Shawn S. Quoetone, 27, of Netawaka. It had been alleged that he raped a person he knew.

TPD said it made contact with Quoetone just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, when he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Rape - sexual intercourse with a physically powerless victim

Aggravated sexual battery - victim is physically powerless

Breach of privacy - disseminate sexual media of a person 18 or older, first conviction

As of Wednesday, Quoetone remains behind bars on a $1 million bond. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.