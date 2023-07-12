Netawaka man arrested, accused of rape, circulating sexual media

Shawn Quoetone
Shawn Quoetone(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Netawaka man is behind bars as he stands accused of raping a victim who was physically powerless and circulating sexual media without consent.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on July 2, officials received a report about sex crimes that were allegedly perpetrated in the Capital City.

Officials said that throughout the investigation, the suspect was identified as Shawn S. Quoetone, 27, of Netawaka. It had been alleged that he raped a person he knew.

TPD said it made contact with Quoetone just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, when he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Rape - sexual intercourse with a physically powerless victim
  • Aggravated sexual battery - victim is physically powerless
  • Breach of privacy - disseminate sexual media of a person 18 or older, first conviction

As of Wednesday, Quoetone remains behind bars on a $1 million bond. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.
Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka
Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest

Latest News

FILE
Azura signs on to sponsor Choose Topeka to continue attracting new residents
KU pitcher Collin Baumgartner signs free agent deal with the Colorado Rockies
KU’s Baumgartner signs with Rockies
FILE
Officials warn hail, high winds possible with expected severe storms
Troy Chambers
Shooting incident leads officials to find stolen gun, one arrested