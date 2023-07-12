Mix-up leads to interesting morning for officials after Jeep reported stolen

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A mix-up in Wabaunsee Co. led to an interesting morning for officials as they encountered a man they call “the most adorable and courteous criminal” they had ever met.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, officials were called to a home north of Lake Wabaunsee with reports of a stolen Jeep. Deputies quickly responded, found the stolen vehicle and pulled the Jeep over where the driver was safely taken into custody.

During initial questioning, officials said they found the driver, an elderly resident, was on his way to his favorite fishing hole when his car ran out of gas on a rural road. The road had been very near the home of lifelong friends, where they no longer lived.

As the man was hot and in the middle of nowhere with no cell phone on hand, the Sheriff’s Office said he made the decision to take the Jeep and drive to a local gas station. At the gas station, he filled up his own spare gas cans and topped off the Jeep as he headed back to his vehicle, where he was met by officials.

Officials noted that the owner of the Jeep arrived at the scene and was told what happened. The victim had been understanding and graciously declined to pursue charges. The vehicle was safely returned while the man returned to his own gassed-up vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is aware that the county is in rural Kansas, however, residents should still get permission to access, use or operate anything not belonging to them first.

