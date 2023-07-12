Melvern woman arrested for meth, marijuana following narcotics search warrant

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Melvern woman was arrested for methamphetamine and marijuana following a narcotics search warrant in Osage County.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said in the morning of Wednesday, July 12, authorities issued a narcotics search warrant at 126 SW Call St. in Melvern, Kan.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated an occupant of the residence, Kim L. Salzman, 66, of Melvern, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • No drug tax stamp

