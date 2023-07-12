Melvern woman arrested for meth, marijuana following narcotics search warrant

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Melvern woman was arrested for methamphetamine and marijuana following a narcotics search warrant in Osage County.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said in the morning of Wednesday, July 12, authorities issued a narcotics search warrant at 126 SW Call St. in Melvern, Kan.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated an occupant of the residence, Kim L. Salzman, 66, of Melvern, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

No drug tax stamp

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.