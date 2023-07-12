Manhattan woman loses $4.8K after phone, social media accounts hacked

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is out around $4,800 as officials continue to search for the suspect who hacked into her phone and social media accounts.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, officials were called to the 800 block of Juniper Dr. with reports of fraud.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 44-year-old woman who reported an unknown suspect hacked into her Facebook and Instagram accounts as well s her phone to allow them to retrieve her personal and bank information.

RCPD said the woman lost about $4,800 as a result of the crime.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

