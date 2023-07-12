Mahomes wins ESPY for Best NFL Player

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, middle, celebrates victory over the...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, middle, celebrates victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (KCTV) - Before the 2023 ESPYs even get started, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has won an award.

On Wednesday afternoon during ESPN’s ‘NFL Live’, the 2022 league MVP was named Best NFL Player.

He won the award over San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson after a season that saw him throw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns en route to his second NFL MVP and second Super Bowl win.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce, mother Donna set to make appearance at ESPYs

Mahomes is also a nominee for Best Male Athlete, which will be announced during the show, which airs on ABC at 7 p.m. CT. The other nominees are Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

The Chiefs are also up for Best Team, following their Super Bowl 57 win over the Eagles.

Mahomes is the eighth player to win the ESPY for Best NFL Player twice.

