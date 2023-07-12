KU’s Baumgartner signs with Rockies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas pitcher Collin Baumgartner has signed a free agent contract with the Colorado Rockies following the conclusion of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Brighton, Illinois, native used his final season of eligibility to play the 2023 season in Lawrence under new head coach Dan Fitzgerald.

“The opportunity to play professional baseball is something I dreamed about as a kid,” Baumgartner said. “To think it is a reality is still so surreal. I am incredibly thankful for my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped get me to this point. I’m honored to be signed by a high-caliber organization like the Colorado Rockies and am extremely excited to get to work.”

Baumgartner played a big role on the pitching staff this season. He led the Jayhawks in wins (6), quality starts (6), strikeouts (74), innings pitched (79.2), and strikeout to walk ratio (3.36).

The Friday night starter finished the regular season 5th in the Big 12 for innings pitched and ERA, and 10th in strikeouts. He went 6-1 with a 3.62 ERA in 79.2 innings pitched. That ERA was the best by a KU starting pitcher since 2017.

“Collin set a new standard for what it looks like to be an elite Jayhawk baseball player,” Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “He excelled on and off the field and led in both word and deed. There is nobody more deserving of an opportunity in professional baseball than ‘Baum’. He will be an incredible addition to a great franchise, and his ability and character give him a real chance at becoming a big leaguer.”

