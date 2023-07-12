Kechi couple charged with money laundering, drug trafficking crimes

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple from Kechi has been federally indicted for money laundering and drug trafficking crimes.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, July 12, that Adonis W. Freeman, 36, and Kristie Griffin, 58, both of Kechi, were indicted by a federal jury.

Court records indicate the pair have been charged with a single count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of using or maintaining drug premises.

Officials noted that Freeman was also charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and 10 counts of money laundering.

The office said the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Wichita Police Dept., the Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations continue to investigate the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Deb Barnett prosecutes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.
Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka
Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest

Latest News

Washburn University officials said prospective students have the opportunity to enroll at the...
Washburn University to offer enrollment event for incoming students
Officials continue to investigate early-morning shooting in Capital City
FILE
Wichita man federally charged for possession of sawed-off rifle
KU officials said Barbara Kerr, a KU Williamson Family Distinguished Professor of Counseling...
KU professor receives Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award to study abroad in Iceland