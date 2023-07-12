Kechi couple charged with money laundering, drug trafficking crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple from Kechi has been federally indicted for money laundering and drug trafficking crimes.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, July 12, that Adonis W. Freeman, 36, and Kristie Griffin, 58, both of Kechi, were indicted by a federal jury.

Court records indicate the pair have been charged with a single count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of using or maintaining drug premises.

Officials noted that Freeman was also charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and 10 counts of money laundering.

The office said the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Wichita Police Dept., the Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations continue to investigate the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Deb Barnett prosecutes.

