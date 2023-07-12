KDA seeks nominations for Kansans who contribute to agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations for Kansans who contribute to agriculture.

Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) officials encourage Kansans to nominate one of those outstanding Kansans who make tremendous contributions to agriculture as one of the 2023 Kansas Ag Heroes at this summer’s Ag Growth Summit.

Officials with the KDA said each year, the KDA honors remarkable Kansans and shares the stories of their outstanding service from across the Kansas agriculture community. Kansas Ag Heroes was established as a way to recognize those in the agriculture community who went above and beyond to serve others and better their community.

KDA officials noted they encourage Kansans to nominate any individual, family, or business in Kansas agriculture who provided a notable contribution to the agriculture industry or their community as a whole this year. Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 11. The nomination instructions can be found HERE.

According to officials with the KDA, the KDA leadership will review each nomination and will recognize a select number of agriculture heroes during the Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Aug. 17 in Manhattan, Kan.

For questions about the Kansas Agricultural Heroes nomination process, contact Auburn Wassberg at 785-564-6799 or Auburn.B.Wassberg@ks.gov.

