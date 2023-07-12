Kansas Shrine Bowl athletes to learn from Shriners Children’s patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Shrine Bowl athletes will learn from Shiners Children’s St. Louis patients.

Shriner’s Children St. Louis said the Kansas Shrine Bowl will take place on Saturday, July 15 at Fort Hays State University Lewis Field Stadium located at 600 Park St. in Hays, Kan.

Shriners Children’s St. Louis said the Kansas Shrine Bowl is a game that includes more than 400 football players, marching band performers and cheerleaders. The game is more than a chance for these teenagers to showcase their talents. It’s an opportunity to support the youth who seek care at Shriners Children’s.

According to officials with Shriners Children’s St. Louis, before the battle for the 2023 title gets underway, each participant will take part in the Kansas Shrine Bowl Hospital Experience presented by WATCO. They will meet Shriners Children’s St. Louis patient ambassadors who are ready to share their own medical journeys and take the participants through a series of abilities awareness activities in the “Watch Me Challenge.” The “Watch Me Challenge” includes the Jersey Juke, Scoop and Score, Touchdown Dance-off and must more. Participants will try out prosthetic limbs, navigate in a wheelchair, learn about the importance of a straight spine, feel what it’s like to not have the use of all their finders and test their teamwork.

Officials with the Shriners Children’s St. Louis noted they hope to influence participants to have a broader understanding of abilities awareness and potentially create lifelong advocates for Shriners Children’s.

