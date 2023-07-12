Kansas Shrine Bowl administration love this experience

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The people who run the Kansas Shrine Bowl say it’s one of the most rewarding events anyone can be a part of.

Kansas Shrine Arab president Donnie Bohannon said and Public Relations Director John Sidwell talked with 13 Sports on why they’ve been a part of it.

”It’s very important for families, Shriners, for every body to come support us because seeing the looks on the kids faces that we help every day, it’ll make you cry,” Bohannon said.

“I think everybody gets locked in to what can we do to help the kids,” Sidwell said. “What makes this better for the kids. Being a part of the hospital, being a part of helping the kids in Topeka just wraps it up all together that makes it really the greatest thing I could do.”

Bohannon said 17 kids from the whole state of Kansas will be a part of the 50th anniversary who are currently getting treatment in St. Louis. Bohannon also said this past year they raised over $120,000 and in those 50 years, they’ve raised $3.8 million.

Barry Sanders will be attendance and he’ll be inducted into the Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame. Cheerleaders and band members (Thursday) and he athletes (Friday), will meet the patients and do activities with them.

50th Kansas Shrine Bowl activities
50th Kansas Shrine Bowl activities(WIBW)

They’re expecting 8,000 fans at Fort Hays State University and kick-off is set for seven p.m.

