Kansas, LA men charged in $4.5 million timeshare scam targeting the elderly

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WIBW) - A pair of men from Kansas and Los Angeles have been federally charged in a $4.5 million timeshare telemarketing scam that primarily targeted the elderly.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas alongside the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced on Wednesday, July 12, that a federal grand jury indicted Michael A. Dragunov, 44, of West Los Angeles, Cali., after he allegedly ran a decade-long telemarketing scam.

Officials noted that the scam primarily targeted the elderly and defrauded Americans out of more than $4.5 million through false promises to help the victims sell or rent timeshare properties.

Court records indicate that Dragunov’s aliases include Michael Anthony Farole, Michael LeFleur, Victor Romano and James Logan. He has been charged with 10 counts alongside Christopher M. Lang, 42, of Hays. Lang’s aliases include Scott Graham, Don Lewis and Jack Morgan.

The Office said both defendants have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud in connection to the case which includes both telemarketing and email marketing scams.

Officials noted that Druganov was arrested on June 28 and was ordered to be held in jail without bond. His arraignment has been set for July 18 in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Lang was arrested in Kansas on the same day. He is expected to also be arraigned in L.A. in the coming weeks.

Court records indicate that between August 2013 and June 2023, the pair claimed to represent companies that provided advertising and other services to current and former timeshare owners. These companies included Premier Marketing LLC, CML Marketing Specialists Inc., Condo Rental Associates LLC and Paramount Media LLC.

The Office said Druganov and Lang allegedly contacted victims, many of which were elderly, and used Skype messaging service phone numbers and aliases to conceal the fraud and their real identities.

Officials said the victims were allegedly coerced to enter agreements with the defendants’ companies through false representation that the company would help the victim sell or rent their timeshare property for a “one time” advertising fee.

Despite recurring fees each victim paid, court records show that none of them received timeshare-related services or money promised. To dupe these victims into sending money, the pair allegedly told them a series of lies - including that the fees requested would be refunded or reimbursed once the sale or rental of the timeshare is complete or that victims still owed taxes on their properties.

The victims were also allegedly told that if they attempted to dispute their payments, they would automatically lose that dispute and all funds as well as any proceeds from a sale or rental of their timeshare.

To create the false impression that the companies were legitimate, officials said Druganov and Lang pretended to be customers and engaged in hundreds of phony small transactions with payment processing accounts. They also allegedly concealed material facts from the victims - including that their money was used to personally enrich themselves.

If convicted, officials said Druganov and Lang would face a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for each count.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.