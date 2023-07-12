K-State’s Nick Goodwin talks with 13 Sports after being drafted

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcat infielder heard his name get called in the seventh round by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Goodwin’s offensive numbers improved during his three seasons for the Bat ‘Cats. Goodwin hit .285 with 12 homeruns, 57 RBI and 13 stolen bases. His batting average, hits, homeruns, RBI, walks, on base percentage and strikeout to walk ratio all saw an uptick.

He was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention three straight seasons and was named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball in 2021.

He told 13 Sports his favorite memory from this past year was sweeping Kansas, sweeping Oklahoma and winning the series against Texas Tech.

Goodwin says what helped him was maturity, slowing down and letting the game to come to him. That’s where he found his success as he looks to take that to Toronto.

”A very surreal moment. The day didn’t exactly go how we planned and it was super stressful. Definitely an emotional rollercoaster but it was very surreal and awesome. It was great to be able to spend that time with my family,” Goodwin said. “It’s a dream come true and it’s something that I’ve looked forward to and dreamed of doing ever since I started playing baseball at a young age. It’s an awesome feeling and I can’t wait to get going.”

Goodwin did say that he didn’t talk much to the Blue Jays during the process but they ultimately picked him. Now that KU’s Gradey Dick and Markquis Nowell are in Toronto, he says it’s a small world that the Kansas pipeline is feeding into Canada.

He told 13 Sports he had to step out of the room to calm himself down throughout the draft. He says he’ll head to Tampa on Friday to the Blue Jays spring training facility.

Brady Day was also drafted by the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in the 19th round.

