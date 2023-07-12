Ichabod to the Phillies: Steward drafted in 19th round

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ichabod pitcher Casey Steward is headed to the Major Leagues after he was called by the Phillies in the 2023 MLB Draft.

On Wednesday morning, July 12, Washburn University Athletics announced senior-to-be the Philadephia Phillies have drafted Casey Steward in the 19th round of the Major League Draft. He was the 583rd overall pick and the first MIAA player to have his name called in 2023.

“Casey Steward has been an impact player for Washburn Baseball since the first day he stepped on campus,” Ichabod head baseball coach Harley Douglas said. “I am so happy for him and his family today! His commitment and dedication to his craft and being an Ichabod will be hard to replace. He was determined to make his mark in Washburn Baseball history and it is safe to say he did it in a big way. What a tremendous day for Casey Steward, his family, and all of Ichabod nation!”

This past season, officials noted that Steward was named to the All-MIAA Second Team with which he made 15 appearances, started in 14 games and finished with a 5-4 record. He led the MIAA and finished 12th in the NCAA Division II ranks with 110 strikeouts, a 4.25 ERA, a .216 opponent batting average and 82.2 innings pitched.

Washburn said Steward finished the year fourth in MIAA rankings in batters struck out looking with 24. He recorded 10 or more strikeouts in four games and limited opponents to three or fewer hits in five starts after he went at least 5.2 innings.

Officials indicated that Steward carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning against Northeastern State on May 5 before he left the game following the allowance of a leadoff walk. He pitched six no-hit innings against Rogers State on April 22 and struck out 10. On Feb. 9, he held a career-high of 12 strikeouts by the sixth inning.

Washburn noted that Steward was named the MIAA Pitcher of the Week twice and was once the NCBWA Central Region Pitcher of the Week. In the classroom, he was named on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll, earned MIAA Scholar-Athlete honors and was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

According to the University, Steward is the second Ichabod to have his name called under Coach Douglas and the first since David Gauntt was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 2016 MLB Draft in the 18th round as the 533rd overall pick.

