Headed to Country Stampede? Here’s what you need to know

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede returns to Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka this Thursday through Sunday.

The crowd of thousands will be greeted by intense heat and storm chances, and, of course, traffic also is always a concern.

Jake Henry with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management visited Eye on NE Kansas to pass along information for festival-goers. He urged people to follow traffic directions from signs and staff, and be sure you’re hydrating with good old-fashioned water while you enjoy the music.

Watch the interview for more tips from Jake. If you’d like to receive alerts from Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgt. during the event, text STAMPEDE23 to 888-777.

You can find more information on Country Stampede at https://www.countrystampede.com/.

