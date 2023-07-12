Good Kids - Topeka Racer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Taegan Knowland of Topeka is earning top honors in the world of racing.

Knowland recently picked up his first feature win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the U.S. Legends International INEX Cookout Summer Shootout.

Taegan is a first-generation race who started racing at age 4. The now 9 year old began racing quarter-midgets at age 7 and captured the flag in his very first race. Since his rookie season in 2021 Taegan has compiled more than 30 race wins, 17 second place finishes and 65 top 5 finishes.

Taegan has dreams of racing in NASCAR someday.

