Free State presents its largest donation to Race Against Breast Cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free State Electric has made its largest donation to date towards the fight against breast cancer.

On Wednesday, July 12, Free State surprised the Race Against Breast Cancer organization with a check for $25,074.

According to Free State, the donation was 100% funded by the employees, along with an additional $10,000 check matching the money raised by all 80 employees of Free State.

Back in April, the non-profit organizations across Kansas applied to be the designated charitable partner of the year. The employees select the charity and raise funds internally for the organization when the board of trustees issued the employees a challenge.

The CoBank Sharing Success Program was the program behind the $10,000 match. Free State said the program has given millions of dollars of funding to many rural communities through a dollar-for-dollar match grant. Free State was able to raise $15,074 plus the $10,000 match from CoBank equal $25,074.

Sarah Farlee, the public relations and marketing director for Free State, says that many people employed at Free State know someone who was affected by breast cancer, so each employee personally understands the importance of early detection of cancer in both men and women and the group wanted to support the Race Against Breast Cancer cause.

“Everybody who is employed at free state has had somebody infected by breast cancer whether that’s men or women, and so we want to take that opportunity to really provide support to something that is really going to affect a lot of people in our coverage area,” said Farlee.

Therefore, the funding will help fund the RABC’s no-cost mammography program. Now, the program can provide mammography screenings to patients in medical and financial need across nine Kansas counties.

Farlee also said that Free State is partnering with the Race Against Breast Cancer for the rest of the year with many other events planned for October.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.