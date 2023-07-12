Evergy customers voice opinions over proposed utility rate increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is requesting a $204 million net rate increase for its customers across Northeast Kansas.

Customers voiced their opinions Tuesday night at Washburn Tech during a public hearing for a proposal that would raise their average monthly utility bill by over $14.

“Evergy comes every so often and very often to get rate increases. They ask for an extravagant amount of money all the time and KCC (Kansas Corporation Commission) feels comfortable with giving them a small amount. I feel comfortable with giving them nothing, said Evergy customer Roger Hundley.

Evergy said the rate increase will allow the company to make infrastructure improvements while continuing to serve customers.

“Evergy filed for the first time in 5 years this past April, a request to increase base rates. This is to recover different costs that are involved in providing customer service. So these are investments in infrastructure and some of the I.T. systems that have helped serve customers and powerplants,” Evergy spokesperson Gina Penzig said.

Richard Johnson said he has been anticipating a rate increase ever since Evergy’s inception in 2018.

“We were warned of this when they decided to dissolve Westar and so we have a runaway train going at this point,” said Johnson. “I am a stockholder, but as I see it now, I’m in a co-op, we’ve already been dinged by 7 dollars on our bills, which will go up another 3 dollars at the end of the year. So if Evergy gets what they want, we’re gonna get hit again.”

Penzig said the company has actually reduced overall costs since the merger.

“While we are asking for a net increase in rates, we are able to pass along some of those savings as well,” said Penzig.

Regardless, most in attendance were vocal in their disapproval.

“If this company can’t make business selling electricity to people, they need to get in a different business,” Hundley said.

There will be two more public hearings: Thursday, July 13 in Overland Park and July 27 at Wichita State University.

