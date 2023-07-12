Evergy customers voice opinions over proposed utility rate increase

Evergy customers voice opinions over proposed utility rate increase
Evergy customers voice opinions over proposed utility rate increase
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is requesting a $204 million net rate increase for its customers across Northeast Kansas.

Customers voiced their opinions Tuesday night at Washburn Tech during a public hearing for a proposal that would raise their average monthly utility bill by over $14.

“Evergy comes every so often and very often to get rate increases. They ask for an extravagant amount of money all the time and KCC (Kansas Corporation Commission) feels comfortable with giving them a small amount. I feel comfortable with giving them nothing, said Evergy customer Roger Hundley.

Evergy said the rate increase will allow the company to make infrastructure improvements while continuing to serve customers.

“Evergy filed for the first time in 5 years this past April, a request to increase base rates. This is to recover different costs that are involved in providing customer service. So these are investments in infrastructure and some of the I.T. systems that have helped serve customers and powerplants,” Evergy spokesperson Gina Penzig said.

Richard Johnson said he has been anticipating a rate increase ever since Evergy’s inception in 2018.

“We were warned of this when they decided to dissolve Westar and so we have a runaway train going at this point,” said Johnson. “I am a stockholder, but as I see it now, I’m in a co-op, we’ve already been dinged by 7 dollars on our bills, which will go up another 3 dollars at the end of the year. So if Evergy gets what they want, we’re gonna get hit again.”

Penzig said the company has actually reduced overall costs since the merger.

“While we are asking for a net increase in rates, we are able to pass along some of those savings as well,” said Penzig.

Regardless, most in attendance were vocal in their disapproval.

“If this company can’t make business selling electricity to people, they need to get in a different business,” Hundley said.

There will be two more public hearings: Thursday, July 13 in Overland Park and July 27 at Wichita State University.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Mo. woman arrested after open alcohol, meth found during traffic stop
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest
David R. Hutchinson
Man who refused to leave Topeka business found to have arrest warrant
Left, Alisha Dawn Swiger, 36, of Independence, Mo.. Right, Tanisha Liane Flournoy, 38, of...
Two Kansas City area women arrested on felony charges
A state-court judge on Monday ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the...
A judge has ordered Kansas to stop changing trans people’s sex listing on their driver’s licenses

Latest News

Middle-school students and their leaders gathered for Peace Camp on Monday afternoon at New...
Dozens of youngsters learning about diversity this week in Peace Camp
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
City of Topeka further clarifies retaliatory eviction ordinance to protect tenants
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kansas says they have filed a motion to intervene...
Transgender Kansans challenge AG Kobach’s lawsuit over Senate Bill 180