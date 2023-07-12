Early-morning Silver Lake disturbance ends with man’s burglary arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning disturbance in Silver Lake ended with the arrest of one man after he was found to have burglarized a property.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, officials were called to the 100 block of S. Shawnee St. in Silver Lake with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found Edwardo G. Paz III, 38, had allegedly burglarized the property and stolen various items.

The Sheriff’s Office said Paz was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated burglary

Criminal damage to property - less than $1,000

Theft - between $1,500 and $25,000

As of Wednesday, Paz remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance yet set.

