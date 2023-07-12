Early-morning Silver Lake disturbance ends with man’s burglary arrest

Edwardo Paz III
Edwardo Paz III(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning disturbance in Silver Lake ended with the arrest of one man after he was found to have burglarized a property.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, officials were called to the 100 block of S. Shawnee St. in Silver Lake with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found Edwardo G. Paz III, 38, had allegedly burglarized the property and stolen various items.

The Sheriff’s Office said Paz was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated burglary
  • Criminal damage to property - less than $1,000
  • Theft - between $1,500 and $25,000

As of Wednesday, Paz remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance yet set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.
Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest
Bath and Body Works said they will hold its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on...
Bath and Body Works to open new location with ribbon cutting
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated

Latest News

FILE
Report finds Kansas walks the middle ground when it comes to at-risk youth
FILE
Two drivers hospitalized after axle, tire detach from semi on I-35
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a...
Transgender veterans urge AG to turn his back on fight against gender markers
Oz Museum uses grant to add new interactive exhibit